Spring Rains Saturate Michigan

April 16, 2025 April 11, 2026 The Grand River in Michigan winds across a false-color image from east to west. Water is dark blue, and vegetation appears in shades of green. NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin The Grand River in Michigan is wider than the previous year at the same time, swollen with floodwater. Water is dark blue, and vegetation appears in shades of green in this false-color image. NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin April 16, 2025 April 11, 2026 The Grand River in Michigan winds across a false-color image from east to west. Water is dark blue, and vegetation appears in shades of green. NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin The Grand River in Michigan is wider than the previous year at the same time, swollen with floodwater. Water is dark blue, and vegetation appears in shades of green in this false-color image. NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin April 16, 2025 April 11, 2026 Curtain Toggle 2-Up Image Details The Grand River in Michigan flooded after above-average rainfall in March and April 2026 (right). A false-color image from April 11, 2026 (right), is compared with a view of the same location on April 16, 2025 (left). The 2025 and 2026 images were acquired with the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 and Landsat 9 , respectively.

The start of spring 2026 brought bouts of heavy rain to much of Michigan. Above-normal levels of precipitation in March and early April—exacerbated by snowmelt in the northern part of the state—saturated soils and caused damaging flooding along multiple rivers. A flood watch spanned the entirety of both the upper and lower peninsulas as rain continued to fall in mid-April.

Flooding along the Grand River—Michigan’s longest—near Grand Rapids is visible in the image above (right), acquired on April 11, 2026. For comparison, the left image shows the area the previous April. The images are false-color to better distinguish water from vegetation and other land cover.

At the time of the 2026 image, river gauge data showed the Grand River at Comstock Park was in minor flood stage. The river had crested on April 8 at about half a foot beneath the major flood level at this gauge, making it one of the harder-hit locations along the river. Water had already submerged roads and trails along its banks and encroached on homes, according to news reports, and more water was still to come. After another round of rain, the river was rising again as of April 16, with the potential to reach one of the highest levels on record in Grand Rapids.

The area has been beset by many weeks of soggy weather. Grand Rapids saw approximately double the normal March rainfall totals in 2026. In the first half of April, it received 5.79 inches (147 millimeters), exceeding the average for the entire month by nearly 2 inches.

The story is similar throughout the state. To the north, where an above-normal snowpack still covered the ground, abundant rainfall combined with melt to amplify flooding. Floodwaters in the northern Lower Peninsula washed out roads, including part of a scenic drive, and rendered airport runways unusable. The buildup of water has also stressed dams around the state. Officials have been monitoring several reservoirs that are close to overtopping and have advised some residents to prepare to evacuate.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Story by Lindsey Doermann.

Downloads April 16, 2025 April 11, 2026

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