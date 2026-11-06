Supercomputing Tech Demo Schedule

Supercomputing 2026
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #4038) for presentations by NASA experts. Full Tech Demo schedule below.
|10:00 AM
|Type-safe Templates in Fortran 2028
|Tom Clune
|10:30 AM
|Type-safe Templates in Fortran 2028
|Tom Clune
|11:00 AM
|Type-safe Templates in Fortran 2028
|Tom Clune
|1:00PM
|Mixing and Matching and Multiple Versions, Oh My!
|Brad Richardson
|1:30 PM
|Mixing and Matching and Multiple Versions, Oh My!
|Brad Richardson
|2:00 PM
|Mixing and Matching and Multiple Versions, Oh My!
|Brad Richardson
|4:00 PM
|Porting NAS Parallel Benchmarks to use OpenMP Target Offload
|Jeff Becker
|4:30 PM
|Porting NAS Parallel Benchmarks to use OpenMP Target Offload
|Jeff Becker
|5:00 PM
|Porting NAS Parallel Benchmarks to use OpenMP Target Offload
|Jeff Becker
|1:00PM
|High resolution hydrology simulations and agentic SI Interfaces for mapping water availability and extremes
|Sujay Kumar
|1:30 PM
|High resolution hydrology simulations and agentic SI Interfaces for mapping water availability and extremes
|Sujay Kumar
|2:00 PM
|High resolution hydrology simulations and agentic SI Interfaces for mapping water availability and extremes
|Sujay Kumar
|4:00 PM
|Modular Supercomputing Data Centers at NASA
|Chris Tanner
|4:30 PM
|Modular Supercomputing Data Centers at NASA
|Chris Tanner
|5:00 PM
|Modular Supercomputing Data Centers at NASA
|Chris Tanner
|10:00AM
|Subsurface to Stellar: HPC Enablement with Open OnDemand and ColdFront at bp and NASA
|Jeff Triplett
|10:30 AM
|Subsurface to Stellar: HPC Enablement with Open OnDemand and ColdFront at bp and NASA
|Jeff Triplett
|11:00 AM
|Subsurface to Stellar: HPC Enablement with Open OnDemand and ColdFront at bp and NASA
|Jeff Triplett