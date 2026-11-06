Suggested Searches

2 min read

Supercomputing Tech Demo Schedule

NASA

Nov 06, 2026
Article

Contents

Supercomputing 2026

Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #4038) for presentations by NASA experts. Full Tech Demo schedule below.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

10:00 AMType-safe Templates in Fortran 2028Tom Clune
10:30 AMType-safe Templates in Fortran 2028Tom Clune
11:00 AM Type-safe Templates in Fortran 2028Tom Clune
1:00PM Mixing and Matching and Multiple Versions, Oh My!Brad Richardson
1:30 PMMixing and Matching and Multiple Versions, Oh My!Brad Richardson
2:00 PMMixing and Matching and Multiple Versions, Oh My!Brad Richardson
4:00 PMPorting NAS Parallel Benchmarks to use OpenMP Target OffloadJeff Becker
4:30 PMPorting NAS Parallel Benchmarks to use OpenMP Target OffloadJeff Becker
5:00 PMPorting NAS Parallel Benchmarks to use OpenMP Target OffloadJeff Becker

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

1:00PM High resolution hydrology simulations and agentic SI Interfaces for mapping water availability and extremesSujay Kumar
1:30 PMHigh resolution hydrology simulations and agentic SI Interfaces for mapping water availability and extremesSujay Kumar
2:00 PMHigh resolution hydrology simulations and agentic SI Interfaces for mapping water availability and extremesSujay Kumar
4:00 PMModular Supercomputing Data Centers at NASAChris Tanner
4:30 PMModular Supercomputing Data Centers at NASAChris Tanner
5:00 PMModular Supercomputing Data Centers at NASAChris Tanner

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

10:00AM Subsurface to Stellar: HPC Enablement with Open OnDemand and ColdFront at bp and NASAJeff Triplett
10:30 AMSubsurface to Stellar: HPC Enablement with Open OnDemand and ColdFront at bp and NASAJeff Triplett
11:00 AMSubsurface to Stellar: HPC Enablement with Open OnDemand and ColdFront at bp and NASAJeff Triplett