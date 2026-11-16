APODScienceAPODAPOD: 2026 November 16 – NGC...Today's APODArchiveSubmissionsIndexSearchCalendarRSSEducationAboutDiscuss APOD Astronomy Picture of the Day Discover the cosmos! Each day a different image or photograph of our fascinating universe is featured, along with a brief explanation written by a professional astronomer. NGC 7129: Star Formation with Jets from Webb Explanation: How do stars form? To help answer this question, NASA used the James Webb Space Telescope to take the featured detailed image of the star-forming region NGC 7129 in infrared light. Star formation progresses when gravity pulls together massive amounts of gas, but soon things can get complicated when previously formed stars emit powerful jets and winds -- and some then explode. Opaque dust can form in the cool atmospheres of stars and, when dispersed, can obstruct visible-light images. Many stars can be seen to be forming in the featured image, with the young stars on the left, in the gold-colored gas, typically being more mature than the young stars on the right -- in the red region. Jets and winds likely cause the filamentary nature of the red-colored gas. Studying stars at different stages of development bolsters understanding about what physical processes are most important and when.Tomorrow's picture: sky duel Date: November 16, 2026 Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, JWST; Processing: A. Pagan (STScI) Authors & editors: Robert Nemiroff, Jerry Bonnell, Cecilia Chirenti, Keighley Rockcliffe A service of: ASD at NASA / GSFC,NASA Science Activation & Michigan Tech. U. Random APOD Generator Yesterday's Image APOD: 2026 November 15 – Leonid Meteors Through Orion Tomorrow's Image