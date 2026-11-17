APODScienceAPODAPOD: 2026 November 17 –...Today's APODArchiveSubmissionsIndexSearchCalendarRSSEducationAboutDiscuss APOD Astronomy Picture of the Day Discover the cosmos! Each day a different image or photograph of our fascinating universe is featured, along with a brief explanation written by a professional astronomer. OriginalAnnotated Milky Way versus Aurora Explanation: Are these two giant arches battling for control of the sky? No, but it sure looks like it! The arch on the left is the central band of our Milky Way Galaxy, an ancient system of stars, gas, and dust that predates our Earth and is very far away. The arch on the right, by contrast, is an auroral ribbon that is only hours old, composed of energized atoms and molecules, and is close by -- right in Earth's upper atmosphere. These chance-superposed titans have our Sun in common, a stellar member of the Milky Way that ejects energetic particles which create auroras. Far behind the middle of the auroral arch is the Big Dipper. Even farther in the distance is the Andromeda galaxy -- the bright spot near the top of the frame, just left of center. The featured image was taken about a month ago from Kvaløya in northern Norway.Tomorrow's picture: open space Date November 17, 2026 Credit & Copyright Guillaume Scheib Authors & editors: Robert Nemiroff, Jerry Bonnell, Cecilia Chirenti, Keighley Rockcliffe A service of: ASD at NASA / GSFC,NASA Science Activation & Michigan Tech. U. Random APOD Generator Yesterday's Image APOD: 2026 November 16 – NGC 7129: Star Formation with Jets from Webb Tomorrow's Image