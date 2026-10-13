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APOD

Astronomy Picture of the Day

Discover the cosmos! Each day a different image or photograph of our fascinating universe is featured, along with a brief explanation written by a professional astronomer.

The Milky Way galaxy rises from the horizon and curves upward in the sky. In the foreground, a rock pathway is seen that culminates in a staircase that ends abruptly. The Milky Way band appears to be a continuation of the staircase. Please see the explanation for more detailed information.The Milky Way galaxy rises from the horizon and curves upward in the sky. In the foreground, a rock pathway is seen that culminates in a staircase that ends abruptly. The Milky Way band appears to be a continuation of the staircase. Please see the explanation for more detailed information.

Desert Stairway to Heaven

Explanation: This stairway in Chile brings you only a little bit closer to heaven. But ooh, the sky above it makes you wonder. For example, you may wonder about the dark lane of our own Milky Way galaxy rising behind the expansive Atacama Desert in Chile, the band of zodiacal light on the upper left, the green and red airglow just above the horizon, the star Spica in the zodiacal light stripe, and, at the very top on the right, the Small Magellanic Cloud galaxy. The Desert Staircase sculpture is in the foreground, and this image was timed to catch the picturesque peering perch just in front of the near-vertical Milky Way band. Upon close inspection of the horizon you can find, left to right, some Andes Mountains, the Licancabur volcano, and the town lights of San Pedro de Atacama. The featured wide-angle composite was captured in July 2025.

Tomorrow's picture: open space

Date October 13, 2026
Credit & Copyright Julien Looten
Authors & editors: Robert Nemiroff, Jerry Bonnell, Cecilia Chirenti, Keighley Rockcliffe
A service of: ASD at NASA / GSFC,
NASA Science Activation & Michigan Tech. U.
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