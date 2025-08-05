NASA Science Activation Teams Unite to Support Neurodiverse Learners with Public Libraries

On July 16, 2025, more than 400 public library staff from across the United States joined a powerful webinar, Serving Neurodiverse Library Patrons and Colleagues, hosted by two NASA Science Activation program teams: NASA@ My Library and NASA’s Neurodiversity Network (N3). The event brought together researchers, library professionals, and individuals with lived experience of neurodiversity to share insights and best practices for creating more inclusive and supportive environments in libraries.

Designed to equip library staff with tools and awareness, this interactive webinar explored how libraries can better serve neurodiverse patrons, such as those with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, and other cognitive variations, while also supporting neurodiverse colleagues. Breakout rooms allowed participants to dive deeper into specific topics, including accessible program facilitation, supporting neurodiverse colleagues, and an “Ask Me Anything” space that encouraged open dialogue and learning.

Library staff everywhere are invited to watch the recorded webinar on YouTube and learn more about serving neurodiverse patrons and colleagues.

The collaboration between NASA@ My Library (led by the Space Science Institute), and NASA’s Neurodiversity Network (N3) (led by Sonoma State University), reflects a shared commitment to broadening participation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). NASA@ My Library works with public libraries nationwide to engage diverse communities in NASA science and discoveries. N3 focuses on empowering neurodiverse learners – particularly those in high school – with opportunities to engage with NASA science and explore potential STEM career pathways.

Participants left inspired, and the demand for more is clear: attendees and speakers alike expressed interest in continuing the conversation, requesting additional training, and expressing interest in organizing a future conference centered on neurodiversity and inclusion in libraries.

Youth Services Librarian and webinar panelist Molly Creveling shared, “This was such a great opportunity, and I'm extremely proud to have been able to contribute to it, I wish I was able to attend everyone's break out room!” And participant Jason Wood expressed in the chat, “Really, really appreciate this webinar. This is one of those days I am extra proud to be a librarian. Thank you all.” Another enthusiast participant said, “This was the best webinar I’ve attended in years…more of this!”

Watch the recorded webinar.

As NASA continues to reach for the stars, it’s equally committed to ensuring that the journey is accessible to all – especially those whose unique ways of thinking and learning bring fresh perspectives to science, exploration, and discovery.

NASA@ My Library and N3, supported by NASA under cooperative agreement award numbers NNX16AE30A and 80NSSC21M0004, are part of NASA’s Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn