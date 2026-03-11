Suggested Searches

2026 William T. Pecora Award Nominations Now Being Accepted

Landsat Project Science Support

Mar 11, 2026
Article
Posed portrait of William T. Pecora writing at a desk while smiling
William T. Pecora was Director of the USGS from 1965 to 1971 and Under Secretary of the Interior from 1971 to 1972.

By USGS Landsat Missions 

The William T. Pecora Award is presented annually to individuals or teams using satellite or aerial remote sensing that make outstanding contributions toward understanding the Earth (land, oceans, and air), educating the next generation of scientists, informing decision-makers, or supporting natural or human-induced disaster response. Both national and international nominations are welcome.

The award is sponsored jointly by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and was established in 1974 to honor the memory of Dr. William T. Pecora, former Director of the U.S. Geological Survey and Under Secretary, Department of the Interior.  

Dr. Pecora was a motivating force behind the establishment of a program for civil remote sensing of the Earth from space.  His early vision and support helped establish what we know today as the Landsat satellite program. 

Nominations for the 2026 award will be accepted until May 29, 2026.

Visit the William T. Pecora Awards webpage for eligibility requirements and the nomination process.  

