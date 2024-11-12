3 min read

Peculiar Pale Pebbles

During its recent exploration of the crater rim, Perseverance diverted to explore a strange, scattered field of bright white rocks which sparked the interest of the team scientists.

Perseverance has been climbing up the steep slopes of the Jezero crater rim for over two months now, and ever since approaching the edge of the crater has been spying increasingly diverse and strange-looking rocks. Back in the Jezero inlet channel, Neretva Vallis, Perseverance spotted a whole host of colourful boulders at Mount Washburn, and more recently the science team and internet alike were mesmerised by Freya Castle – a rock striped like a zebra! The crater rim hasn’t finished delivering surprises yet though... Just as we humans were preparing for Halloween back on Earth, a ghostly field of bright white rocks appeared in Perseverance’s view, at the base of a mound in the crater rim termed “Mist Park”, and sparking a new mystery for the science team to unravel.

On Earth, we find white rocks in a wide array of geologic settings, and that’s not surprising given the diverse array of light-toned minerals which can be generated across Earth’s various tectonic settings. On Mars however, with its lack of plate tectonics and a basaltic crust dominated by dark minerals like olivine and pyroxene, white rocks are a rare find. The science team planned several observations using Perseverance’s remote sensing instruments to assess the composition of these peculiar pebbles, including multispectral imaging with Mastcam-Z and zapping them with Supercam’s laser. Hopefully these observations can shed light on how these white rocks formed all the way up here on the crater rim. Unfortunately, none of the rocks were big enough to safely inspect them up close with Perseverance’s robotic arm instruments, but the team are on the lookout for larger blocks or outcrops of this strange lithology as we continue traversing upslope.

Aside from their composition, another mystery is just how these rocks got here. The blocks are all float (float = loose rocks, not in their original location), and scattered over just a few square meters. Perhaps these could be erosional leftovers of some kind of resistant vein or rock layer, where the softer, surrounding lithologies have eroded away? Or could these blocks have tumbled downslope from a more continuous bedrock exposure of enigmatic white material? Who knows, but Perseverance will be keeping its eyes peeled for more of these bizarre blocks as it continues to summit new heights...

Written by Alex Jones, PhD student at Imperial College London

Downloads

Perseverance Raw Images
NASA&#039;s Perseverance rover acquired this image of a field of bright white float rocks on the Jezero crater rim using its onboard Right Navigation Camera (Navcam).

Mars Perseverance Sol 1311: Right Navigation Camera (Navcam)

Nov 12, 2024

png

Perseverance acquired this image of a possible breccia outcrop on the Jezero crater rim using its Left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover&#039;s mast.

Mars Perseverance Sol 1311: Left Mastcam-Z Camera

Nov 12, 2024

png

Share

Details

Last Updated
Nov 12, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface from the Curiosity rover captures medium gray, very uneven terrain in front of the rover, with many angular, lighter-toned, medium-sized rocks protruding from the smooth soil. The scene looks like soup with vegetable chunks floating on the surface. The bottom of the frame shows part of the rover, running from the middle left to the lower right corner of the image, including part of its robotic arm which carries a nameplate imprinted with “Curiosity” outlined in all capital letters, and to the right of that a line drawing of the rover.
2 min read

Sols 4359-4361: The Perfect Road Trip Destination For Any Rover!

Article22 hours ago
A grayscale photo from the Martian surface shows parts of the Curiosity rover filling the right half of the frame, and the surrounding terrain filling the left half. The terrain is very rocky, with large slabs of light gray rocks — flat triangles, trapezoids and other shapes — mostly filling the upper-left quadrant of the photo. The lower quadrant shows the surrounding sandy soil, darker gray than the rocks, showing wavy lines like windblown dunes. The rover&#039;s wide, barrel-shaped wheel dominates the lower right corner of the frame, resting on the sand, with a few raggged holes showing wear-and-tear in between its zig-zag tread pattern. In the upper-right of the photo, another wheel rests atop one of the flat rocks, higher than the other wheel.
4 min read

Sols 4357–4358: Turning West

Article4 days ago
Katie Stack Morgan and Nicole Spanovich with the NASA Here to Observe Program students and faculty from Kutztown University.
2 min read

Mars 2020 Perseverance Joins NASA’s Here to Observe Program

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission has recently joined the NASA Here to Observe (H2O) program, where NASA planetary missions are partnered with universities to encourage undergraduate students from historically marginalized groups to pursue a career in STEM.

Article6 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.