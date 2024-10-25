2 min read

Red Rocks with Green Spots at ‘Serpentine Rapids’

A close-up color photo of the Martian surface shows pale orange, rocky ground, with a circular outline scraped into the ground covering the upper left quarter of the frame. Inside the circle, chipped areas reveal several bright white spots, as well as a small spot of pale green. Another, larger green spot sits outside the circle, in the far upper left corner of the image.
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image, a nighttime mosaic of the Malgosa Crest abrasion patch at “Serpentine Rapids,” using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm. The diameter of the abrasion patch is 5 centimeters (about 2 inches) and the large green spot in the upper center left of the image is approximately 2 millimeters (about 0.08 inch) in diameter. Mosaic source images have been debayered, flat-fielded, and linearly color stretched. This image was acquired on Aug. 19, 2024 (sol 1243, or Martian day 1,243 of the Mars 2020 mission) at the local mean solar time of 19:45:30.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

After discovering and sampling the “leopard spots” of “Bright Angel,” it became apparent that Perseverance’s journey of discovery in this region was not yet finished. Approximately 20 sols (Martian days) after driving south across Neretva Vallis from Bright Angel, the rover discovered the enigmatic and unique red rocks of “Serpentine Rapids.”

At Serpentine Rapids, Perseverance used its abrading bit to create an abrasion patch in a red rock outcrop named “Wallace Butte.” The 5-cm diameter abrasion patch revealed a striking array of white, black, and green colors within the rock. One of the biggest surprises for the rover team was the presence of the drab-green-colored spots within the abrasion patch, which are composed of dark-toned cores with fuzzy, light green rims.

On Earth, red rocks — sometimes called “red beds” — generally get their color from oxidized iron (Fe3+), which is the same form of iron that makes our blood red, or the rusty red color of metal left outside. Green spots like those observed in the Wallace Butte abrasion are common in ancient “red beds” on Earth and form when liquid water percolates through the sediment before it hardens to rock, kicking off a chemical reaction that transforms oxidized iron to its reduced (Fe2+) form, resulting in a greenish hue. On Earth, microbes are sometimes involved in this iron reduction reaction. However, green spots can also result from decaying organic matter that creates localized reducing conditions. Interactions between sulfur and iron can also create iron-reducing conditions without the involvement of microbial life.

Unfortunately, there was not enough room to safely place the rover arm containing the SHERLOC and PIXL instruments directly atop one of the green spots within the abrasion patch, so their composition remains a mystery. However, the team is always on the lookout for similar interesting and unexpected features in the rocks.

The science and engineering teams are now dealing with incredibly steep terrain as Perseverance ascends the Jezero Crater rim. In the meantime, the Science Team is hanging on to the edge of their seats with excitement and wonder as Perseverance makes the steep climb out of the crater it has called home for the past two years. There is no shortage of wonder and excitement across the team as we contemplate what secrets the ancient rocks of the Jezero Crater rim may hold.

Written by Adrian Broz, Postdoctoral Scientist, Purdue University/University of Oregon

Share

Details

Last Updated
Oct 25, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface shows a wide expanse of very rocky terrain, with sharp, angular stones arrayed as far as the eye can see, as if set together in a mosaic. The stones are very bright and light-toned, while the ground in between them is medium gray. A portion of the rover is visible in the foreground, in the lower left corner of the image.
4 min read

Sols 4343-4344: Late Slide, Late Changes

Article20 mins ago
A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface shows a wide expanse of very rocky terrain, with sharp, angular stones arrayed as far as the eye can see, as if set together in a mosaic, stretching to the horizon where distant hills rise up. The stones are very bright and light-toned, while the ground in between them is medium gray, as are the hills and other terrain. A smooth channel cuts through the scene, running diagonally from the top center of the image down to the right side of the frame, just above the middle. A portion of the Curiosity rover is visible in the lower-right corner of the frame.
4 min read

Sols 4341-4342: A Bumpy Road

Article23 hours ago
A grayscale image of the Martian surface shows a slightly sloping area of desert-looking rocky terrain in medium gray. An area that looks more smooth and sandy creates a triangle that juts from the left side of the frame and ends at the image center; in the scene it appears to be sloping downward toward the left offscreen. The rest of the terrain is scattered sharp rocks of various sizes.
3 min read

Sols 4338-4340: Decisions, Decisions

Article3 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

The Perseverance Rover is parked among the tracks it made in the soil of Mars.

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.