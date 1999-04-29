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A V-shaped fjord cuts through barren brown land, with one patch of swirling water marked by white sea ice and another one colored turquoise by suspended sediment. Glacial ice flows into the fjord in several places.
The upper slopes of Mayon volcano appear brown, with several narrow channels radiating from the crater. A red infrared heat signature appears near the summit, with red streaks extending east and southeast. The lower slopes are green and forested. Farmland and towns are visible in the lower part of the image.
A thick layer of white snow blankets the Kamchatka Peninsula. Layers of clouds surround the peninsula, framing it but leaving its coastlines and a narrow portion of ocean visible around it. On land, several large, circular volcanoes dot the rugged landscape.

Earth Observatory

NASA's Earth Observatory brings you the Earth, every day – the images, stories, and discoveries about the environment, Earth systems, and climate that emerge from NASA research.

Image of the Day
Picturing Earth in a New Light
3 min read

A recent analysis revealed where artificial light at night has intensified, as well as where it has diminished.

May 15, 2026
Ice Moves Out of Aniak
3 min read

Spring melt along Alaska’s Kuskokwim River caused ice jams and flooding.

May 14, 2026
America’s Emerald Isle
3 min read

Beaver Island is one in a string of verdant and scenic jewels in a northern Lake Michigan archipelago.

May 13, 2026
View the full Image of the Day archive

May 2026 Satellite Puzzler

Your challenge is to tell us the location of the satellite image and why it is interesting.

Can you guess the location? about May 2026 Satellite Puzzler
A satellite image shows a mostly grayscale landscape featuring grid-like patterns contrasted against surrounding irregular terrain.

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Five Minutes in Orbit

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