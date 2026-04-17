Webinar 4/29: NASA CSDA Program Vendor Focus- MDA Space

Artistic rendering of the MDA Space CHORUS-C (right), RADARSAT-2 (centre), and CHORUS -X (left) synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation constellation in orbit above Earth. NASA/CSDA

NASA's Earth Science Division (ESD) established the Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program to explore the potential of commercial satellite data in advancing the agency's Earth science research and application objectives. The program aims to identify, assess, and acquire data from commercial providers, which may offer a cost-effective means of supplementing Earth observations collected by NASA, other U.S. Government agencies, and international collaborators.

During this NASA CSDA program vendor webinar, speakers will introduce MDA Space and the company’s satellite constellation; show participants how to discover, access, and work with these satellite C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) products; and speak to how these data products complement NASA Earth science data holdings for research and applications. Additional topics will focus on the services available to data users and getting assistance with the NASA CSDA program vendor MDA Space datasets, services, and tools.