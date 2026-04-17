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Webinar 4/29: NASA CSDA Program Vendor Focus- MDA Space

The headshot image of Joseph Smith

Joseph Smith

Apr 17, 2026
Article
An artistic rendering of the MDA Space CHORUS-C (right), RADARSAT-2 (centre), and CHORUS -X (left) synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation constellation in orbit above Earth. RADARSAT-2 was launched in 2007, with CHORUS - C/X satellites planned for Q4 2026 launch. The SAR imaging satellites fly in formation over the planet’s curved horizon at sunrise. Each satellite features large deployable solar arrays and a broad radar antenna structure used to capture high-resolution imagery of Earth’s surface day or night and through cloud cover. The scene emphasizes the three-satellite SAR mission architecture, showing the satellites positioned to deliver coordinated CHORUS-C and RADARSAT-2 wide-area monitoring, with following CHORUS-X high-resolution imaging.
Artistic rendering of the MDA Space CHORUS-C (right), RADARSAT-2 (centre), and CHORUS -X (left) synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation constellation in orbit above Earth.
NASA/CSDA

NASA's Earth Science Division (ESD) established the Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program to explore the potential of commercial satellite data in advancing the agency's Earth science research and application objectives. The program aims to identify, assess, and acquire data from commercial providers, which may offer a cost-effective means of supplementing Earth observations collected by NASA, other U.S. Government agencies, and international collaborators.

During this NASA CSDA program vendor webinar, speakers will introduce MDA Space and the company’s satellite constellation; show participants how to discover, access, and work with these satellite C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) products; and speak to how these data products complement NASA Earth science data holdings for research and applications. Additional topics will focus on the services available to data users and getting assistance with the NASA CSDA program vendor MDA Space datasets, services, and tools.

For information and to Register