Quality Assessment Report Evaluates Tomorrow.io Precipitation Radar Data

Issued March 9, 2026, the Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition Program Tomorrow.io Radar Quality Assessment Report documents the evaluation process of the NASA subject matter experts (SMEs) enlisted to analyze the data quality of the Ka-band Precipitation Radars aboard Tomorrow.io's R1 and R2 spacecraft. NASA/CSDA

A new quality assessment report from NASA’s Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program approves the use of precipitation radar data from Tomorrow.io for NASA scientific use.

Issued March 9, 2026, the Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition Program Tomorrow.io Radar Quality Assessment Report documents the evaluation process of the NASA subject matter experts (SMEs) enlisted to analyze the data quality of the Ka-band Precipitation Radars aboard the company’s R1 and R2 spacecraft.

The SMEs assessed the company’s Level 2 Precipitation products and geolocation accuracy and their results were generally in agreement with the analysis provided by Tomorrow.io in its algorithm theoretical basis document. The geolocation assessment showed “excellent correlation” of 0.98 with a digital elevation model (DEM) reference. In addition, comparisons to ground radar were in good agreement for both radars, with correlations to ground radar of 0.73 and 0.93. (R2 showed slightly higher accuracy than R1, with biases of –22% (R1) and –6% (R2)). Based on these results, the SMEs concluded that Tomorrow.io precipitation radar data be considered for NASA scientific use, contingent upon alignment with science objectives and application needs.

To Tomorrow.io, the CSDA program’s independent evaluation process provides the confidence the scientific community needs to rely on commercial Earth observation data.

“When NASA's own subject matter experts validate that a commercially built space-based radar system can contribute meaningfully alongside programs like NASA’s Global Precipitation Measurement missions, that opens a new chapter for Earth observation,” said Rei Goffer, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder of Tomorrow.io. “We built these instruments to demonstrate that the commercial sector can deliver science-quality data from space, and we're proud that NASA's assessment supports that vision.”

About the CSDA Program

NASA’s Earth Science Division (ESD) established the CSDA program to identify, evaluate, and acquire commercial remote sensing data that enhances NASA’s Earth science research and applications. CSDA provides structured on-ramping opportunities for emerging commercial satellite data vendors, enabling NASA to continuously integrate innovative data sources as the private sector evolves. By leveraging these partnerships, NASA’s ESD aims to accelerate scientific discovery and expand applications of Earth observation data for the NASA Earth science research and applications community and societal benefit.

Since its initial pilot, the CSDA Program has conducted three on-ramp activities, resulting in the addition of several vendors into sustainment. Since then, the program has streamlined its evaluation process by introducing high-quality, SME-led data assessments, accelerating reviews and strengthening NASA’s engagement with the rapidly growing commercial data ecosystem. The CSDA’s evaluation criteria include:

Accessibility of data

Completeness and accuracy of metadata

User support services provided by the commercial entity

Usefulness of submitted data for science and applications

This approach ensures NASA gains timely access to high-quality, mission-relevant commercial data, and provides valuable feedback to private-sector providers, fostering innovation, improved data products, and alignment of industry capabilities with NASA’s evolving scientific needs.

Resources

To read the Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition Program Tomorrow.io Radar Quality Assessment Report, visit the CSDA website.

For more information about the CSDA program’s process for identifying commercial satellite vendors for on-ramp and evaluation, visit the CSDA website.

Learn more about Tomorrow.io commercial data available through the CSDA program’s recent Vendor Focus webinar.