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Fire Chars Santa Rosa Island

Image of the Day for May 20, 2026

The blaze spread across the southern side of the second-largest island in California’s Channel Islands National Park.

NASA Earth Observatory

May 20, 2026
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A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island shows a dark-brown burned area toward the bottom-right. A thin, bright orange line runs along the burned area, indicating the active fire front.
A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island shows a dark-brown burned area toward the bottom-right. A thin, bright orange line runs along the burned area, indicating the active fire front.
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin
A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island is mostly brown, with a darker brown area on the bottom-right side. Gray-white smoke drifts toward the bottom-right over dark blue ocean water.
A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island is mostly brown, with a darker brown area on the bottom-right side. Gray-white smoke drifts toward the bottom-right over dark blue ocean water.
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin
A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island shows a dark-brown burned area toward the bottom-right. A thin, bright orange line runs along the burned area, indicating the active fire front.
A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island shows a dark-brown burned area toward the bottom-right. A thin, bright orange line runs along the burned area, indicating the active fire front.
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin
A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island is mostly brown, with a darker brown area on the bottom-right side. Gray-white smoke drifts toward the bottom-right over dark blue ocean water.
A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island is mostly brown, with a darker brown area on the bottom-right side. Gray-white smoke drifts toward the bottom-right over dark blue ocean water.
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin
False Color
Natural Color
A wildland fire burns on Santa Rosa Island in California’s Channel Islands National Park, visible in these false-color (left) and natural-color (right) images captured on May 16, 2026, by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 9.

Channel Islands National Park, a chain of five ecologically rich islands off the coast of mainland California, is known for its diversity of plant and animal species, earning it the nickname “North America’s Galapagos.” For part of May 2026, Santa Rosa Island—the park’s second-largest island—was closed to the public as firefighters worked to contain a wildland fire burning through grassland, coastal sage scrub, and areas of island chaparral.

The fire was first spotted from aircraft on May 15, 2026, and confirmed by the National Park Service that morning. The Landsat 9 satellite captured these images the next day, when the burned area had grown to 5,690 acres (2,300 hectares). By May 19, it had burned around 16,600 acres (6,700 hectares), including much of the southeastern quadrant of the island. Its perimeter remained uncontained.

The left image is false color, composed of wavelengths that cut through the smoke to reveal the burned area (dark brown). The infrared signature of the actively burning fire front is orange. The second image, on the right, shows the same area in natural color, as human eyes would see it, with smoke pouring over the Pacific Ocean.

Officials and news accounts said the fire was human-caused, though investigators were still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the event. According to news reports, the fire burned near a stand of Torrey pines, a rare type of pine that in the United States grows naturally only on Santa Rosa Island and near San Diego.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Story by Kathryn Hansen.

Downloads

A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island shows a dark-brown burned area toward the bottom-right. A thin, bright orange line runs along the burned area, indicating the active fire front.

May 16, 2026: False Color

JPEG (1.33 MB)

A downward-looking image of Santa Rosa Island is mostly brown, with a darker brown area on the bottom-right side. Gray-white smoke drifts toward the bottom-right over dark blue ocean water.

May 16, 2026: Natural Color

JPEG (2.50 MB)

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