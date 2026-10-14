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Hurricane Simon Lurks Off the Mexican Coast

Image of the Day for October 14, 2026

Though it remained offshore, the storm lashed coastal areas with high winds and flooding—and produced remarkable rippling patterns in the upper atmosphere.

NASA Earth Observatory

Oct 14, 2026
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The well-defined eye of Hurricane Simon lies just off Mexico’s Pacific coast. Some outer cloud bands of the spiraling storm extend over land.
Hurricane Simon churns off Mexico’s Pacific coast in this image acquired with the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) on the Suomi NPP satellite on October 11, 2026.
NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison

Hurricane Simon, the latest in a long progression of tropical cyclones in the Eastern Pacific this season, passed close to the Mexican coast as a category 4 storm on October 11, 2026. Sustained winds reached 250 kilometers (155 miles) per hour as it crept north-northwest.

Simon’s eye was about 50 kilometers (30 miles) offshore, between Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta, when the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) on the Suomi NPP satellite acquired this image around 2:30 p.m. local time (20:30 Universal Time) on October 11.

By that time, sustained winds were about 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), and the storm’s inner core was brushing up against the coast. The topography of the Sierra Madre mountains appeared to temper the storm’s intensity somewhat and shrink the size of its wind field, the NHC noted. Still, the major hurricane delivered heavy rain and flooding to coastal areas, including the port city of Manzanillo, and raised the risk of mudslides in mountainous areas, according to news reports.

Gravity waves in the upper atmosphere appear as a semicircle of ripples in a nighttime, grayscale satellite image. Hurricane clouds and city lights in Mexico are also visible.
Atmospheric gravity waves generated by Hurricane Simon are visible via mesospheric airglow in this nighttime image acquired with the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) on the NOAA-21 satellite on October 11, 2026.
NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison

In the early morning hours of October 11, satellites captured the storm’s effects extending into the upper atmosphere. This nighttime image (above), acquired with VIIRS on the NOAA-21 satellite, shows atmospheric gravity waves radiating from the hurricane. These ripples form when latent heat released near the tropical cyclone’s eyewall drives strong convection, building tall cumulonimbus clouds with updrafts that can send waves into the stratosphere and mesosphere.

But these waves are not always observable. Winds in the upper atmosphere can dissipate them before they reach the mesosphere, where they show up as ripples in airglow—faint light emitted by gases at those high altitudes. The VIIRS day-night band is sensitive to airglow but also detects reflected moonlight, which can wash it out. On the night this image was acquired, minimal illumination from the Moon helped the airglow stand out.

On the morning of October 13, forecasts of Simon’s intensity and path remained “very low confidence,” as the storm’s evolution continued to defy meteorologists’ expectations. The system may steer north and enter the Gulf of California before making landfall. Large swells causing dangerous nearshore conditions were expected along portions of the southwestern and west-central coasts of Mexico in the coming days.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCEGIBS/Worldview, the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership, and the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS). Story by Lindsey Doermann.

Downloads

The well-defined eye of Hurricane Simon lies just off Mexico’s Pacific coast. Some outer cloud bands of the spiraling storm extend over land.

October 11, 2026: Suomi NPP

JPEG (3.05 MB)

Gravity waves in the upper atmosphere appear as a semicircle of ripples in a nighttime, grayscale satellite image. Hurricane clouds and city lights in Mexico are also visible.

October 11, 2026: NOAA-21

JPEG (1.86 MB)

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