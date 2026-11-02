Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon

October 25, 2026 NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison

North-central Pennsylvania is canyon country with an Appalachian flair. Pine Creek Gorge reaches depths of about 1,500 feet (460 meters) along its gently curving path through the forests of the Allegheny Plateau. Instead of the steep rock walls characteristic of canyons in the desert Southwest, lushly vegetated slopes outline the dramatic topography. In autumn, greens give way to a palette of reds and golds sought out by leaf peepers.

Nicknamed the “Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania,” the gorge runs for some 45 miles (72 kilometers) from Ansonia south to Pine Creek’s confluence with the West Branch Susquehanna River, reaching its greatest depths around Waterville. The OLI (Operational Land Imager) on the NASA-USGS Landsat 8 satellite captured this image of Pine Creek Gorge on October 25, 2026, when colorful fall foliage was on display.

Glaciers played a key role in the canyon’s formation, though ice itself did not carve it. Pine Creek once flowed to the north, opposite of what it does today. As glaciers advanced into the region from the northeast during the last ice age, they dammed the river and filled the valley with lakes. Those lakes eventually overflowed, sending water streaming to the south.

Autumn colors emerge along Pine Creek Gorge in this view from Colton Point State Park on October 11, 2009. fishhawk , via Flickr

When the ice receded, Pine Creek was already becoming entrenched in its southward course. Rocks and sand left behind by the melting ice further prevented the water from turning back north. Glacial meltwater continued to rush through the valley, deepening and shaping it into its current form.

Today, the hillsides around the gorge are blanketed in northern hardwood and mixed oak forest, sprinkled with hemlock and white pine. In autumn, the deciduous trees impart red and gold hues to the landscape akin to the rock of the famous Arizona canyon.

October 9 October 25 NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison October 9 October 25 NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison October 9 October 25 Curtain Toggle 2-Up Image Details Foliage in the northern hardwood and oak forests around Pennsylvania’s Pine Creek Gorge takes on fall color between October 9, 2026 (left), and October 25, 2026 (right). The images were acquired with the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 . NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison.

This seasonal change around Pine Creek Gorge has not always been so visually pleasing. With increasing demand for wood products in early 19th-century America, loggers found their way to the area’s stately trees. At the time, white pine and hemlock several feet in diameter and towering hardwoods populated the slopes around Pine Creek Gorge. The pines were especially valued for making ship masts, and hemlock bark was used to tan leather. Before railroads, logs were floated down Pine Creek to the Susquehanna in massive drives. By the early 20th century, decades of logging left the land so barren that the area earned the moniker “Pennsylvania Desert.”

The forest has since returned, and with it, wild inhabitants such as black bears, coyotes, bobcats, timber rattlesnakes, and a diversity of songbirds. In 1968, an area of 30,000 acres (12,000 hectares) was designated a National Natural Landmark. Visitors can experience the gorge’s natural splendor at many points along its path, including from multiple state parks and the Pine Creek Rail Trail.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Photo by fishhawk, via Flickr. Story by Lindsey Doermann.

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