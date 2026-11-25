Discover the cosmos! Each day a different image or photograph of our fascinating universe is featured, along with a brief explanation written by a professional astronomer.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech SPHEREx; data from NASA/IPAC IRSA. Processing: The Bright Nobles (Muhammet Mücahit Soylu, Serdar Aydın, Furkan Küpeli), ChronosphereX (chronospherex.com).
SPHEREx Seeing Through Dust
Explanation: What is blocking the center of the Milky Way? During its 13 billion years, our Milky Way has collected a lot of dust. In contrast to the skin cells, dirt, pollen, and other debris that make up the dust behind your couch, cosmic dust is hundreds of times smaller and made of tiny compounds of oxygen, carbon, and other elements released into space when a star dies. Today’s video shows infrared light from the Milky Way’s center gathered by NASA’s SPHEREx satellite. Each false color in the video corresponds to the infrared color associated with the wavelength shown in the top left. In the near-infrared, like 1.2 microns, light gets absorbed and scatters off of dust particles. SPHEREx then sees the Galactic Center almost entirely blocked by clouds of dust. In the mid-infrared, though, light is able to pierce through the dust and reach SPHEREx. This is similar to, but not exactly, why sunsets are red!
Tomorrow's picture: a sandy view of the Milky Way
Date:
November 25, 2026
Credit:
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech SPHEREx; data from NASA/IPAC IRSA. Processing: The Bright Nobles (Muhammet Mücahit Soylu, Serdar Aydın, Furkan Küpeli), ChronosphereX.
Authors & editors:
Keighley Rockcliffe, Robert Nemiroff, Jerry Bonnell, Cecilia Chirenti