APOD

Astronomy Picture of the Day

Discover the cosmos! Each day a different image or photograph of our fascinating universe is featured, along with a brief explanation written by a professional astronomer.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech SPHEREx; data from NASA/IPAC IRSA. Processing: The Bright Nobles (Muhammet Mücahit Soylu, Serdar Aydın, Furkan Küpeli), ChronosphereX (chronospherex.com).

SPHEREx Seeing Through Dust