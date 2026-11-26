APODScienceAPODAPOD: 2026 November 26 – Eye...Today's APODArchiveSubmissionsIndexSearchCalendarRSSEducationAboutDiscuss APOD Astronomy Picture of the Day Discover the cosmos! Each day a different image or photograph of our fascinating universe is featured, along with a brief explanation written by a professional astronomer. Eye in the Sky: The Milky Way over Lençóis Explanation: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And there is much to behold in today's featured image. The Milky Way shines bright in the sky of Brazil, over the white sand dunes and dark lagoons of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park. We can see different parts of the Milky Way as it apparently rotates in the sky every night and throughout the year. This composite image was taken later in the night in July from a latitude of approximately 2º south. It shows some prominent Milky Way features, such as dark dust lanes and colorful nebulas. But does the Galaxy really appear arched like a rainbow in the sky? No, this is an artifact of a picture taken with a wide-angle lens. As the Galaxy was artfully framed by the photographer, it matches the contour of the dark lagoon creating the illusion of a cosmic eye, half in space and half on the ground. Is this eye in the sky looking back at you?Tomorrow's picture: what's next? Date November 26, 2026 Credit & Copyright Ignacio Fernández Authors & editors: Cecilia Chirenti, Robert Nemiroff, Jerry Bonnell, Keighley Rockcliffe A service of: ASD at NASA / GSFC,NASA Science Activation & Michigan Tech. U. Random APOD Generator Yesterday's Image APOD: 2026 November 25 – SPHEREx Seeing Through Dust Tomorrow's Image