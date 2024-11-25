Hats Off to NASA’s Webb: Sombrero Galaxy Dazzles in New Image

Hubble (Visible) , Hubble’s view of the Sombrero galaxy. In this view, the galaxy is an oblong, pale white disk with a glowing core over the inner disk. The outer disk is darker and clumpy.

Webb (MIRI) , Webb’s view of the Sombrero galaxy. In this view, the galaxy is a very oblong, blue disk that extends from left to right at an angle (from about 10 o’clock to 5 o’clock). The galaxy has a small bright core at the center. There is clear inner disk that has speckles of stars scattered throughout. The outer disk of the galaxy is whiteish-blue, and clumpy, like clouds in the sky.