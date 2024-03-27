Contribute to NASA Research on Eclipse Day – and Every Day

4 min read
NASA is celebrating the Sun during the Heliophysics Big Year, which extends through the end of 2024. You can get involved to help us learn more about our star and its influence on our planet. With exciting experiments happening during the total solar eclipse that will cross North America on April 8, to widespread investigations going on throughout the year, keep reading to find a project that's right for you.
NASA defines citizen science as “a form of open collaboration in which individuals or organizations participate in the scientific process in various ways” from collecting and analyzing data to making discoveries and solving problems. ”Citizen” here refers to citizens of planet Earth, and these projects are open to everyone, regardless of country of birth or legal citizenship status.
NASA sponsors citizen science projects across all five areas of research that it pursues: Earth science, planetary science, astrophysics, biological and physical sciences, and heliophysics. And yes, there are a few projects that are focused on the April 8 solar eclipse!
Depending which project you join, you might:
- Observe and record in pictures or words natural phenomena like clouds, animal noises, or a solar eclipse.
- Learn how to recognize or classify patterns in data or pictures of a comet or solar jet.
- Learn how to build and use scientific equipment like radio telescopes or ham radios.
Your contribution may be a large or small piece of the picture, but what you do as part of a NASA citizen science project is essential to answering the research question or need that the project addresses. And while you’re contributing to science, you might also develop new skills and make friends. You can read about some project participants – and what motivates them – in these profiles.
NASA citizen science projects related to the April 8, 2024, eclipse and solar science are presented in four groups below. You can see all NASA citizen science projects on this website.
Use the tables below to find the project for you! A few notes:
- “Minimum time required” refers to how much time it would take you to get up to speed from the start.
- “Where” refers to where you need to be in order to participate.
Are you an educator looking for ways to involve your formal or informal students in eclipse-related science? Check out this companion blog post for some tips for educators.
Prerequisite knowledge
Preparation/ Training
Required equipment
Challenge level
Minimum time required
Where
none
online, minutes
printable form
easy
minutes
outside, in or near the path of totality
none
in app, minutes
smartphone, air temperature thermometer
easy
minutes
outside, in or near the path of totality
none
in app, minutes
smartphone (download app in advance)
easy
minutes
outside, in path of totality
Prerequisite knowledge
Preparation/ Training
Required equipment
Challenge level
Minimum time required
Where
none
online, minutes
AudioMoth with micro-SD cards
easy
hours
outside, in or near the path of totality
how to use DSLR camera
online, minutes
DSLR camera and tracking mount
moderate
hours
outside, in path of totality
familiarity with ham radios
online, self-directed, hours
web-connected device and/or ham radio
moderate
days
inside
none
online, self-directed, days to weeks
web-connected device and/or radio telescope
moderate
weeks
outside and/or online
none
in person, days
telescope, computer, cameras – provided to selected teams
high (application period closed)
days
outside, in path of totality
none
online, hours
telescope – provided to selected teams
high (application period closed)
days
outside, in and off the path of totality
Prerequisite knowledge
Preparation/ Training
Required equipment
Challenge level
Minimum time required
Where
none
online, minutes
web-connected device
easy
minutes
online
none
online, minutes
web-connected device
easy
minutes
online
Prerequisite knowledge
Preparation/ Training
Required equipment
Challenge level
Minimum time required
Where
none
online, minutes
web-connected device, camera optional
moderate
hours
outside, high latitudes
none
online, hours
telescope – provided to selected teams
moderate
hours
outside
familiarity with ham radios
online, self-directed, hours
web-connected device and/or ham radio
moderate
weeks
indoors
familiarity with radio telescopes
online, self-directed, hours
web-connected device and/or radio telescope
moderate
weeks
outside and/or online
none
online, minutes
web-connected device and/or camera
moderate
minutes
outside and/or online
none
online, hours
web-connected device
high
hours
online
Many NASA citizen science projects start out with a straightforward, structured task, but that doesn’t have to be where your contributions end. Some projects offer webinars or host regular video conference calls where enthusiastic volunteers can learn about and participate in the work that comes after data collection or classification. Hundreds of volunteers have become involved in deep ways. Over 450 volunteers have even been recognized for their contributions by being named as co-authors of scientific papers, which are the formal way in which scientists announce new discoveries and ideas.
By Sarah Kirn
Citizen Science Strategist, NASA, at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute