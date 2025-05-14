Suggested Searches

2 min read

A Tough Drill at Witch Hazel Hill

Mars 2020 Mission Team Members

May 14, 2025
Article
A color image from the Martian surface shows uneven yellow-tan ground, covered in gravel and much larger flat, angular rocks showing above the surface. Parts of the rover are visible but shaded – a portion across the top of the frame, and a wheel in the lower left corner. A drill hole is visible in the ground near the center of the image, surrounded by lighter-colored soil.
The Bell Island drill hole: This image of the Bell Island drill hole was acquired by the front left Hazcam, on May 7, 2025 (Sol 1497, or Martian day 1,497 of the Mars 2020 mission) at the local mean solar time of 15:31:16.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Alex Jones, Ph.D. candidate at Imperial College London 

After a busy few months exploring the outer slopes of the Jezero crater rim at an area named “Witch Hazel Hill,” the Perseverance Science Team was eyeing another sample of these truly ancient rocks, which likely predate Jezero crater itself.  

The target? A rock containing spherules, which could shed a light on volcanic- or impact-related processes occurring in Mars’ most ancient past. After a search of several outcrops, the “Hare Bay” abrasion patch at “Pine Pond” revealed suitably accessible and spherule-bearing bedrock for sampling. 

On Sol 1483 of the mission, sampling was a-go… But Mars wasn’t keen to give its secrets away too easily. 

As data began arriving on Earth, it became clear Perseverance had managed to drill into the rock but had stopped short of retracting the drill and storing the sample. It transpired that this rock was particularly hard — a far cry from the crumbly rocks of the upper crater rim that fell apart when faced with Perseverance’s drill bit.  

This isn’t the first time a hard rock has gotten in the way of sampling; an extremely hard-to-crack boulder on the Jezero fan top stopped the drill short. This time though, the drill penetrated the rock as expected, but faulted during retraction. After a few sols of hard work by the engineering team, however, there were smiles all round as images of the successfully retracted drill reached Earth.

But Mars wasn’t finished with surprises yet.

The “Bell Island” core contained the spherules the team were looking for, but the sample tube was overfilled. This meant that excess core length would prevent the sample from being sealed. In the end, the team opted to execute a dump activity to clear at least some of the sample out of the tube. This activity succeeded in removing enough sample that the tube can now be sealed in the future. As has been the case in the past on Mars, the most exciting discoveries often require a little Perseverance

before
during
A color photo from the Mars surface shows pale yellow-orange, gritty terrain with lighter-colored, rectangular flat rocks visible above the soil. The turret at the end of the rover’s robotic arm dominates the upper half of the image. It shows two cylindrical probes reaching down to the ground below it.
Sampling the spherules: The first image (left) shows Perseverance placing its stabilizers, ready to drill into the layered, spherule-bearing bedrock at the local mean solar time of 15:19:19 on April 22, 2025 (Sol 1483).
NASA/JPL-Caltech
A color photo from the Mars surface shows pale yellow-orange, gritty terrain with lighter-colored, rectangular flat rocks visible above the soil. The turret at the end of the rover’s robotic arm dominates the upper half of the image. It shows two cylindrical probes reaching down to the ground below it.
Sampling the spherules: The second image (right), acquired approximately 25 minutes later, shows Perseverance’s drill embedded into the rock, having covered the Hare Bay abrasion patch with rock powder during the drilling process. Several pebbles (most notably in the lower left) appear to have moved between the first and second image, due to vibrations caused by the drilling. Both images were acquired by the rover’s front left Hazcam.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
A color photo from the Mars surface shows pale yellow-orange, gritty terrain with lighter-colored, rectangular flat rocks visible above the soil. The turret at the end of the rover’s robotic arm dominates the upper half of the image. It shows two cylindrical probes reaching down to the ground below it.
Sampling the spherules: The first image (left) shows Perseverance placing its stabilizers, ready to drill into the layered, spherule-bearing bedrock at the local mean solar time of 15:19:19 on April 22, 2025 (Sol 1483).
NASA/JPL-Caltech
A color photo from the Mars surface shows pale yellow-orange, gritty terrain with lighter-colored, rectangular flat rocks visible above the soil. The turret at the end of the rover’s robotic arm dominates the upper half of the image. It shows two cylindrical probes reaching down to the ground below it.
Sampling the spherules: The second image (right), acquired approximately 25 minutes later, shows Perseverance’s drill embedded into the rock, having covered the Hare Bay abrasion patch with rock powder during the drilling process. Several pebbles (most notably in the lower left) appear to have moved between the first and second image, due to vibrations caused by the drilling. Both images were acquired by the rover’s front left Hazcam.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
before
during

ready, set, drill

Sampling the Spherules

April 22, 2025

The first image (left) shows Perseverance placing its stabilizers, ready to drill into the layered, spherule-bearing bedrock at the local mean solar time of 15:19:19 on April 22, 2025 (Sol 1483). The second image (right), acquired approximately 25 minutes later, shows Perseverance’s drill embedded into the rock, having covered the Hare Bay abrasion patch with rock powder during the drilling process. Several pebbles (most notably in the lower left) appear to have moved between the first and second image, due to vibrations caused by the drilling. Both images were acquired by the rover’s front left Hazcam.

Share

Details

Last Updated
May 14, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

6 min read

Where Does Gold Come From? NASA Data Has Clues

Article 2 weeks ago
4 min read

Atomic Clock and Plant DNA Research Launching Aboard NASA’s SpaceX CRS-32 Mission 

Article 4 weeks ago
4 min read

NASA to Launch Three Rockets from Alaska in Single Aurora Experiment

Article 2 months ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun, and the seventh largest. It’s the only planet we know of inhabited…

All Mars Resources

Explore this collection of Mars images, videos, resources, PDFs, and toolkits. Discover valuable content designed to inform, educate, and inspire,…

Rover Basics

Each robotic explorer sent to the Red Planet has its own unique capabilities driven by science. Many attributes of a…

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

The key to understanding the past, present or future potential for life on Mars can be found in NASA’s four…