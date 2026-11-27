Experiments in the Ohalo III facility (pictured above) aim to validate plant-water delivery, optimize volume, and advance crop-production research. These insights could inform the design of plant production systems for future deep-space missions. NASA

NASA experiments, including a first-of-its-kind space crop production system, will travel to the International Space Station aboard Northrop Grumman’s 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency.

Investigations from NASA’s Biological and Physical Sciences Division will advance research that benefits life on Earth and future exploration, expanding knowledge of space crops and human health.

Groundbreaking space crops

Astronauts will need sustainable sources of food to travel farther and stay longer in space. To help understand how crop production works in microgravity, NASA is launching a novel space crops experiment.

The new prototype growth chamber will provide critical insights for developing safe, nutritious, and reliable crop production systems for future Moon Base habitats and Mars missions. Knowledge gained from the space crop production system also could help inform agricultural practices such as vertical farming and indoor growing systems.

Researchers will use this investigation to validate the system’s water delivery and volume optimization technology aboard the space station.

Tiny brain models aboard station

A precision health investigation is the next step toward enabling long-duration studies of human brain tissues in space.

The research builds on a previous investigation that sent small, lab-grown models of the human brain, called miBrains, to the space station. This experiment will validate a miniature fluid-handling system designed to mix, deliver, and maintain the nutrient-rich liquid needed to keep the tissues alive.

Researchers could use the findings to help identify potential neurological risks associated with spaceflight and develop strategies to protect astronaut health. It also may advance human tissue research and neurological disease modeling on Earth.