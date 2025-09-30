OSDR and PSI Unveil New Consolidated Website

The Open Science Data Repository (OSDR) and Physical Sciences Informatics (PSI) has a new home. As part of NASA’s website consolidation initiative, the OSDR and PSI site have officially transitioned to the Biological and Physical Sciences (BPS) Data page, accessible through the “Data” menu on the Science Mission Directorate’s (SMD) website at science.nasa.gov. This strategic move reflects NASA’s broader effort to streamline user access to resources, unify digital platforms, and provide a more consistent experience across the SMD divisions.

The OSDR and PSI consolidation brings together two powerful resources, giving researchers a single point of access to search both biological and physical sciences datasets. By integrating these repositories, NASA is expanding opportunities for cross-disciplinary research, enabling scientists to draw connections across fields and gain deeper insights into how biology and physical systems respond to spaceflight environments.

The redesigned OSDR website continues to serve as a hub for open access to space science data, offering a modernized layout, improved navigation, and direct pathways to explore datasets and analysis tools, and submit data through the submission portals enabled by OSDR and PSI. Whether you are a scientist seeking resources for new investigations, a student learning about space research, or a collaborator from another discipline, the updated platform makes accessing NASA’s open science data easier than ever. Check out the new BPS Data and OSDR, and PSI websites now!

The launch of the new consolidated OSDR and PSI websites underscores NASA’s commitment to open science and to advancing knowledge through transparent, accessible, and reusable data. By situating OSDR under the BPS data ecosystem and combining it with PSI, NASA is strengthening visibility, fostering collaboration, and ensuring that both biological and physical sciences research in space continues to thrive.