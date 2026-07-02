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NASA’s Webb Reveals Stars Sparking to Life in Cosmic Celebration

FS Tau, a star-forming nebula. Clouds of transparent blue and purple gas and dust stretch from the center to the right. Several yellow and white protostars, some showing Webb’s eight-pronged diffraction pattern, are dispersed throughout the clouds. Orange wisps and filaments of gas extend from one of the protostars at the center toward the top left and bottom right corners. There are numerous, distant yellow and white galaxies strewn about the black background of space.
In infrared light, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals bright protostars in star system FS Tau and a tapestry of background galaxies. FS Tau B, the orange protostar slightly right of center, is thought to be responsible for the orange outflows amid the dusty region.
Credits: Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)
The headshot image of NASA Webb Mission Team

NASA Webb Mission Team

Goddard Space Flight Center

Jul 02, 2026
Article

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NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the infrared light of numerous features that previously were impossible to see beyond the thick dust of the FS Tau star system. In addition to myriad background galaxies that burst into view like fireworks for the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations, this image flickers with a number of protostars, or baby stars that are formed from dense pockets of gas and dust. These hot, clumpy, and low-mass objects eventually will become full-fledged stars capable of burning hydrogen in their cores, like our Sun. The protostars of FS Tau are about 1 to 3 million years old, which is relatively young in cosmic scales. Our Sun, by contrast, is 4.6 billion years old.

Low-mass stars emit less radiation and have less energetic stellar winds than those with larger masses, which means they disrupt their environment at a much lower level. This makes the FS Tau region incredibly useful for studying low-mass star evolution without the same level of environmental interference seen near higher-mass stars. A pair of protostars that creates the largest diffraction pattern seen slightly to the left of center in the image, called FS Tau A, is about half the mass of our Sun.

Image: FS Tau (Webb Image)

FS Tau, a star-forming nebula. Clouds of transparent blue and purple gas and dust stretch from the center to the right. Several yellow and white protostars, some showing Webb’s eight-pronged diffraction pattern, are dispersed throughout the clouds. Orange wisps and filaments of gas extend from one of the protostars at the center toward the top left and bottom right corners. There are numerous, distant yellow and white galaxies strewn about the black background of space.
In infrared light, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals bright protostars in star system FS Tau and a tapestry of background galaxies. FS Tau B, the orange protostar slightly right of center, is thought to be responsible for the orange outflows amid the dusty region.
Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

Even though these objects are young and low-mass, they still can impact their surroundings, partially due to the outflows they emit. These outflows, seen as orange and red wisps and wide sheets, are theorized to come from FS Tau B, the protostar slightly to the right of center that has an orange diffraction pattern. As FS Tau B feeds on the surrounding dust and gas to grow, it ejects some of that matter outward. The wider outflows are thought to come from the interaction between the protostar’s magnetic field and superheated matter closest to the protostar within its accretion disk. The disk is seen as a dark band that cuts across at a 30-degree angle.

The gaps between the outflows, newly discovered in this Webb observation, add to growing evidence that protostars accrete matter in discrete episodes. In the periods where protostars gather material and increase in mass, they also eject superheated matter in different directions. In between these episodes, they are relatively quiet. 

Image: FS Tau Side-by-Side (Webb and Hubble Image)

Side-by-side images of FS Tau, a star-forming nebula. The left, labeled Webb, shows clouds of transparent blue and purple gas and dust extending from the center to the right. Several yellow and white protostars, some showing Webb’s eight-pronged diffraction pattern, are within the clouds. Orange wisps of gas extend from one of the protostars at the center toward the top left and bottom right corners. The right, labeled Hubble, shows a bright white point made up of two orbiting stars with a four-pronged diffraction pattern to the right of center. At 2 o’clock from this star, there is another, smaller protostar, surrounded by a dark disk of matter. In the center of the image is a cavity where the clouds are thinner and background stars shine through. The stars and protostar are on the edges of this cavity and are surrounded by dark clouds that appear like thick smoke in the light. A thin, short blue jet of material extends horizontally, emerging from both sides of the disk.
A comparison between the observations of FS Tau by NASA’s Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. Hubble’s visible-light view shows the star-forming region mostly obscured by thick dust. Webb sees through the dust, revealing how the protostars are shaping their surroundings.
Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

As protostars eject these outflows, they shape their surroundings. This is best shown by the prominent light-blue ridges of dust and gas near FS Tau B. These thicker regions were likely created as outflows struck and compressed matter together. The brightness of these light-blue ridges shows that the nearby protostar’s light is reflected. Moreover, Webb’s sensitivity reveals the varying textures of dust and gas across the entire region. 

The range of colors seen in this observation also provides a wealth of information, specifically about where dust is and how much of it obscures the region. Light with bluer wavelengths is absorbed and scattered by dust, while redder-wavelength light is able to slip through. Therefore, background galaxies behind thicker foreground dust appear redder. Alternatively, yellow galaxies have much less dust obscuring them. The few white stars visible in this image are likely in the foreground.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s premier space science observatory. Webb is solving mysteries in our solar system, looking beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probing the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). 

To learn more about Webb, visit:

https://science.nasa.gov/webb

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The following sections contain links to download this article's images and videos in all available resolutions followed by related information links, media contacts, and if available, research paper and Spanish translation links.

Related Images & Videos

FS Tau, a star-forming nebula. Clouds of transparent blue and purple gas and dust stretch from the center to the right. Several yellow and white protostars, some showing Webbu2019s eight-pronged diffraction pattern, are dispersed throughout the clouds. Orange wisps and filaments of gas extend from one of the protostars at the center toward the top left and bottom right corners. There are numerous, distant yellow and white galaxies strewn about the black background of space.

FS Tau (Webb Image)

In infrared light, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals bright protostars in star system FS Tau and a tapestry of background galaxies. FS Tau B, the orange protostar slightly right of center, is thought to be responsible for the orange outflows amid the dusty region.

Side-by-side images of FS Tau, a star-forming nebula. The left, labeled Webb, shows clouds of transparent blue and purple gas and dust extending from the center to the right. Several yellow and white protostars, some showing Webbu2019s eight-pronged diffraction pattern, are within the clouds. Orange wisps of gas extend from one of the protostars at the center toward the top left and bottom right corners. The right, labeled Hubble, shows a bright white point made up of two orbiting stars with a four-pronged diffraction pattern to the right of center. At 2 ou2019clock from this star, there is another, smaller protostar, surrounded by a dark disk of matter. In the center of the image is a cavity where the clouds are thinner and background stars shine through. The stars and protostar are on the edges of this cavity and are surrounded by dark clouds that appear like thick smoke in the light. A thin, short blue jet of material extends horizontally, emerging from both sides of the disk.

FS Tau Side-by-Side (Webb and Hubble Image)

A comparison between the observations of FS Tau by NASA’s Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. Hubble’s visible-light view shows the star-forming region mostly obscured by thick dust. Webb sees through the dust, revealing how the protostars are shaping their surroundings.

FS Tau, a star-forming nebula. Clouds of blue and purple gas and dust stretch from the center to the right. Several yellow and white protostars, some showing Webbu2019s eight-pronged diffraction pattern, are dispersed throughout the clouds. Orange wisps and filaments of gas extend from one of the protostars at the center toward the top left and bottom right. There are numerous, distant yellow and white galaxies against the black background of space. At the bottom left are compass arrows indicating the orientation of the image on the sky. The north arrow points toward 4 ou2019clock. The east arrow points toward 1 ou2019clock. At the lower right is a scale bar labeled 2 light-years. The length of the scale bar is one-sixth the total width of the image. Below the image is a color key showing which NIRCam filters were used to create the image and which visible-light color is assigned to each filter. From left to right, NIRCam filters are: F090W is blue; F187N is cyan; F212N is green; F277W and F335M are orange; F470N is red.

FS Tau (Webb Compass Image)

An image of FS Tau captured by Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera), with compass arrows, scale bar, and color key for reference.

Read more: Webb’s Star Formation Discoveries

Explore more: ViewSpace | Image Tour: Herbig-Haro 46/47

Watch: Herbig-Haro 49/50 Stellar Jets Visualization

Explore more: ViewSpace | Star formation in the Eagle Nebula

Watch: Celestial Lightsabers: Stellar Jets in HH24

More Webb: News | Images | Science | Home Page

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Last Updated
Jul 02, 2026
Location
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Contact
Media

Laura Betz
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
Greenbelt, Maryland
laura.e.betz@nasa.gov

Matthew Brown
Space Telescope Science Institute
Baltimore, Maryland

Abigail Major
Space Telescope Science Institute
Baltimore, Maryland

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