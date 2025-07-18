Suggested Searches

2 min read

Hubble Digs Up Galactic Time Capsule

The headshot image of NASA Hubble Mission Team

NASA Hubble Mission Team

Goddard Space Flight Center

Jul 18, 2025
Article
A cluster of stars in space. It’s bright in the center, where the stars are densely packed together in the cluster’s core and grows dimmer and more diffuse out to the edges, as the stars give way to the dark background of space. A few orange stars are spread across the cluster, but most are pale, bluish-white points of light. Three large stars with cross-shaped diffraction spikes around them lie between us and the cluster.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the globular cluster NGC 1786.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Monelli; Acknowledgment: M. H. Özsaraç

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the field of stars that is NGC 1786. The globular cluster is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way Galaxy that is approximately 160,000 light-years away from Earth. NGC 1786 itself is in the constellation Dorado. It was discovered in the year 1835 by Sir John Herschel.

The data for this image comes from an observing program that compares old globular clusters in nearby dwarf galaxies — the LMC, the Small Magellanic Cloud, and the Fornax dwarf spheroidal galaxy — to globular clusters in the Milky Way galaxy. Our galaxy contains over 150 of these old, spherical collections of tightly-bound stars, which astronomers have studied in depth — especially with Hubble images like this one, which show them in previously unattainable detail. Being very stable and long-lived, globular clusters act as galactic time capsules, preserving stars from the earliest stages of a galaxy’s formation.

Astronomers once thought that stars in a globular cluster all formed together at about the same time, but the study of old globular clusters in our galaxy uncovered multiple populations of stars with different ages. To use globular clusters as historical markers, we must understand how they form and where these stars of varying ages come from. This observing program examined old globular clusters like NGC 1786 in these external galaxies to see if they, too, contain multiple populations of stars. This research can tell us more about how the LMC originally formed, but also the Milky Way Galaxy, too.

Text Credit: ESA/Hubble

Facebook logo
@NASAHubble
Instagram logo
@NASAHubble

Media Contact:

Claire Andreoli (claire.andreoli@nasa.gov)
NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterGreenbelt, MD

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jul 18, 2025
Editor
Andrea Gianopoulos
Location
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Related Terms

Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From Hubble

Hubble Space Telescope

Since its 1990 launch, the Hubble Space Telescope has changed our fundamental understanding of the universe.

Hubble’s Star Clusters

Science Behind the Discoveries

Hubble’s Night Sky Challenge