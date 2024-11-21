NASA’s Hubble Finds Sizzling Details About Young Star FU Orionis

"We were hoping to validate the hottest part of the accretion disk model, to determine its maximum temperature, by measuring closer to the inner edge of the accretion disk than ever before," said Lynne Hillenbrand of Caltech in Pasadena, California, and a co-author of the paper. "I think there was some hope that we would see something extra, like the interface between the star and its disk, but we were certainly not expecting it. The fact we saw so much extra — it was much brighter in the ultraviolet than we predicted — that was the big surprise."