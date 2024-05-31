1 min read

NASA’s Hubble Temporarily Pauses Science

Hubble orbiting above Earth. Hubble is at the center of the image against a black background. Earth's limb covers the bottom, right third of the image.
This image of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope was taken on May 19, 2009 after deployment during Servicing Mission 4.
NASA

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope entered safe mode May 24 due to an ongoing gyroscope (gyro) issue, suspending science operations. Hubble’s instruments are stable, and the telescope is in good health.

The telescope automatically entered safe mode when one of its three gyroscopes gave faulty telemetry readings. Hubble’s gyros measure the telescope’s slew rates and are part of the system that determines and controls precisely the direction the telescope is pointed. NASA will provide more information early the first week of June.

NASA anticipates Hubble will continue making discoveries throughout this decade and possibly into the next, working with other observatories, such as the agency’s James Webb Space Telescope for the benefit of humanity.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has been observing the universe for more than three decades and recently celebrated its 34th anniversary. Read more about some of Hubble’s greatest scientific discoveries.

May 31, 2024
