2 min read

Hubble Captures Young Stars Changing Their Environments

An area in the Orion nebula filled with dark, puffy clouds. On the image’s right side is a large area of clouds crossed by a dark bar. The region glows in red and whitish colors lit by a protostar within. At the other side a large jet of material ejected by the protostar appears to be made of thin, wispy, blue, and pink clouds. A couple of foreground stars shine brightly in front of the nebula.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the nearest star-forming region to Earth, the Orion Nebula (Messier 42, M42), located some 1,500 light-years away.
ESA/Hubble, NASA, and T. Megeath

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image peers into the dusty recesses of the nearest massive star-forming region to Earth, the Orion Nebula (Messier 42, M42). Just 1,500 light-years away, the Orion Nebula is visible to the unaided eye below the three stars that form the ‘belt’ in the constellation Orion. The nebula is home to hundreds of newborn stars including the subject of this image: the protostars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153.

These protostars get their names from the Herschel Orion Protostar Survey, conducted with ESA’s Herschel Space Observatory. The object visible in the upper-right corner of this image is HOPS 150: it’s a binary star system where two young protostars orbit each other. Each star has a small, dusty disk of material surrounding it. These stars gather material from their respective dust disks, growing in the process. The dark line that cuts across the bright glow of these protostars is a cloud of gas and dust falling in on the pair of protostars. It is over 2,000 times wider than the distance between Earth and the Sun. Based on the amount of infrared light HOPS 150 is emitting, as compared to other wavelengths it emits, the protostars are mid-way down the path to becoming mature stars.

Extending across the left side of the image is a narrow, colorful outflow called a jet. This jet comes from the nearby protostar HOPS 153, which is out of the frame. HOPS 153 is significantly younger than its neighbor. That stellar object is still deeply embedded in its birth nebula and enshrouded by a cloud of cold, dense gas. While Hubble cannot penetrate this gas to see the protostar, the jet HOPS 153 emitted is brightly and clearly visible as it plows into the surrounding gas and dust of the Orion Nebula.

The transition from tightly swaddled protostar to fully fledged star will dramatically affect HOPS 153’s surroundings. As gas falls onto the protostar, its jets spew material and energy into interstellar space, carving out bubbles and heating the gas. By stirring up and warming nearby gas, HOPS 153 may regulate the formation of new stars in its neighborhood and even slow its own growth.

@NASAHubble
@NASAHubble
@NASAHubble

Explore More

Three-Year Study of Young Stars with NASA’s Hubble Enters New Chapter
NASA’s Hubble Finds Sizzling Details About Young Star FU Orionis
Bow Shock Near a Young Star

Media Contact:

Claire Andreoli (claire.andreoli@nasa.gov)
NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterGreenbelt, MD

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jan 16, 2025
Editor
Andrea Gianopoulos
Location
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Related Terms

Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From Hubble

Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope in space with Earth in the background.

Exploring the Birth of Stars

The Mystic Mountain is a chaotic, colorful pillar of gas and dust stretching up and narrowing toward the top of the image. The pillar is seen in mostly brown, yellow, and orange hues, jutting against a hazy blue and purple background dotted with a few pink stars.

Hubble’s Night Sky Challenge

Dark blue starry night sky. People looking through a telescope and at the sky silhouetted against the starry backdrop.

Hubble Focus: The Lives of Stars

Hubble Focus - The Lives Of Stars e-book cover