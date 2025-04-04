Suggested Searches

Hubble Studies a Nearby Galaxy’s Star Formation

The headshot image of NASA Hubble Mission Team

NASA Hubble Mission Team

Goddard Space Flight Center

Apr 04, 2025
A spiral galaxy stretches diagonally across the image, from upper-left to lower-right. At its center is a bright-white, glowing orb surrounded by an inner disk of golden light that is wrapped by a broad outer disk that glows more dimly. The disk holds patchy, broken spiral arms swirling around the galaxy’s core and filled with small blue and pink star clusters. Dark, reddish threads of dust also spiral through the disk, with some strands reaching into the core.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the picturesque spiral galaxy NGC 4941.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Thilker

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the picturesque spiral galaxy NGC 4941, which lies about 67 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo (The Maiden). Because this galaxy is nearby, cosmically speaking, Hubble’s keen instruments are able to pick out exquisite details such as individual star clusters and filamentary clouds of gas and dust.

The data used to construct this image were collected as part of an observing program that investigates the star formation and stellar feedback cycle in nearby galaxies. As stars form in dense, cold clumps of gas, they begin to influence their surroundings. Stars heat and stir up the gas clouds in which they form through winds, starlight, and — eventually, for massive stars — by exploding as supernovae. These processes are collectively called stellar feedback, and they influence the rate at which a galaxy can form new stars.

As it turns out, stars aren’t the only entities providing feedback in NGC 4941. At the heart of this galaxy lies an active galactic nucleus: a supermassive black hole feasting on gas. As the black hole amasses gas from its surroundings, the gas swirls into a superheated disk that glows brightly at wavelengths across the electromagnetic spectrum. Similar to stars — but on a much, much larger scale — active galactic nuclei shape their surroundings through winds, radiation, and powerful jets, altering not only star formation but also the evolution of the galaxy as a whole.

Apr 04, 2025
Andrea Gianopoulos
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

