2 min read

Hubble Spies a Cosmic Eye

An oval-shaped spiral galaxy. Its core is a compact, glowing blue spot. A bright bar of light, lined with dark reddish dust, extends horizontally to the edge of the disk. A spiral arm emerges from each end of the bar and follows the edge of the disk, lined with blue and red glowing patches of stars, to the opposite end and a little off the galaxy. A scattering of blue stars are between us and the galaxy.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the spiral galaxy NGC 2566.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Thilker

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the spiral galaxy NGC 2566, which sits 76 million light-years away in the constellation Puppis. A prominent bar of stars stretches across the center of this galaxy, and spiral arms emerge from each end of the bar. Because NGC 2566 appears tilted from our perspective, its disk takes on an almond shape, giving the galaxy the appearance of a cosmic eye.

As NGC 2566 appears to gaze at us, astronomers gaze right back, using Hubble to survey the galaxy’s star clusters and star-forming regions. The Hubble data are especially valuable for studying stars that are just a few million years old; these stars are bright at the ultraviolet and visible wavelengths to which Hubble is sensitive. Using these data, researchers can measure the ages of NGC 2566’s stars, which helps piece together the timeline of the galaxy’s star formation and the exchange of gas between star-forming clouds and the stars themselves.

Hubble regularly teams up with other astronomical observatories to examine objects like NGC 2566, including the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Webb data complements Hubble’s by going beyond the infrared wavelengths of light Hubble can see, better defining areas of warm, glowing dust. At even longer wavelengths, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) of 66 radio telescopes that work together can capture detailed images of the clouds of gas and dust in which stars form. Together, Hubble, Webb, and ALMA provide an overview of the formation, lives, and deaths of stars in galaxies across the universe.

Explore More

How does Hubble work with other telescopes?
Hubble's Galaxies
Galaxy Details and Mergers
Hubble Focus E-Book: Galaxies through Space and Time
@NASAHubble
@NASAHubble
@NASAHubble

Media Contact:

Claire Andreoli (claire.andreoli@nasa.gov)
NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterGreenbelt, MD

Share

Details

Last Updated
Dec 20, 2024
Editor
Andrea Gianopoulos
Location
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Related Terms

Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope in space with Earth in the background.

Hubble’s Partners in Science

A colorful view of the Milky Way's center region. Colors of red, orange, yellow, blue, pink, and white are stars, clouds, and filaments against a dark backdrop.

Hubble’s Night Sky Challenge

Dark blue starry night sky. People looking through a telescope and at the sky silhouetted against the starry backdrop.

Hubble’s Galaxies

a large, face-on spiral galaxy fills the image. It's bright core is surrounded by pinkish-red dusty spiral arms