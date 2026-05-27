Webinar 6/17: Discover, Access, and Task Commercial Data with NASA’s Satellite Data Explorer

This screen capture shows a multispectral image from Vantor in the CSDA program's Satellite Data Explorer user interface. Credit: (C) Vantor

Join us for an NASA Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program webinar on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EDT (-04:00 UTC) to learn how to use the Satellite Data Explorer(SDX) to search, access, and task commercial Earth Observation data available through NASA's CSDA program.

The SDX is a web-based data discovery, access, and data tasking platform developed under the CSDA program that enables approved users to discover, access, task, and download commercial Earth observation data available through the program.

During this webinar event, data users will learn how to use the SDX to streamline their data workflow. A live demonstration will focus on the key features and functionalities of the tool from searching and filtering capabilities (e.g., by area-of-interest, product type, vendor) to visualizing query results through interactive maps and quick-look browse imagery. Webinar participants will also learn how to use the new Data Acquisition Request System to submit and track commercial data tasking requests for future acquisitions.