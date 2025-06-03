Suggested Searches

Hubble Filters a Barred Spiral

The headshot image of NASA Hubble Mission Team

NASA Hubble Mission Team

Goddard Space Flight Center

Jun 03, 2025
Article
A spiral galaxy. It has several arms that appear mixed together, yet it has an overall oval shape. The center of the galaxy glows brightly. There are bright pink patches and filaments of dark red dust spread across the galaxy’s center.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1385.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST team

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features a luminous tangle of stars and dust called the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1385, located about 30 million light-years away. Hubble released an earlier image of NGC 1385, but the two images are notably different. This more recent image has far more pinkish-red and umber shades, whereas cool blues dominate the earlier image. This chromatic variation is not just a creative choice, but also a technical one, that represents the different number and types of filters used to collect the data that comprises the respective images.

NGC 1385, released in 2021
NGC 1385, released in 2023
Before and After

Two views of NGC 1385

These two views of NGC 1385 illustrate how Hubble's filters allow astronomers to see specific features in this barred spiral galaxy. The earlier (left) image shows areas where hot, young, blue stars dominate. The more recent (right) image features pinkish-red, dusty areas where stars are forming.

Like all telescopes used in scientific research, Hubble holds a range of filters. These highly specialized filters are pieces of physical hardware that allow a range of wavelengths (broadband filters) or very specific wavelengths (narrowband filters) of light to enter the telescope. This allows astronomers to look for specific features in the object. The data can tell us what elements are present, the temperature, and pressure of the object. The ability to probe extremely specific parts of the electromagnetic spectrum is very useful to astronomers. It helps them better understand the physical processes and environments of the objects they study.

Text Credit: ESA/Hubble

Watch on YouTube: How Hubble Images are Made
Media Contact:

Claire Andreoli (claire.andreoli@nasa.gov)
NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterGreenbelt, MD

Details

Last Updated
Jun 03, 2025
Editor
Andrea Gianopoulos
Location
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

