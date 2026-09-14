Webinar 9/23: NASA CSDA Program Update 2026

Credit: NASA CSDA program

NASA’s Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition Program is a science‑enabling program that provides licensed access to high‑quality commercial Earth observation data, strengthens data quality through calibration/validation (cal/val) partnerships and transparent evaluations, and funds the development of science and application use cases to help turn commercial data into actionable research and applied solutions.

The program augments NASA’s gold standard fleet of freely and openly available Earth observing satellite observations and data products with high-resolution, high-frequency, and taskable commercial datasets.

During this webinar, speakers will provide an overview of the CSDA program's activities and progress. Topics will include data modalities available through the program, updates to the evaluation process, the new cal/val initiative, and the status of existing task orders with CSDA data providers. In addition, presenters will cover the types of end-user licensing agreements, data availability and access, new data archive and tasking capabilities available through the Satellite Data Explorer, user engagement opportunities, and new learning resources.